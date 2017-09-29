Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder arrested for misdemeanor battery

Sep 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) talks to reporters during Media Day at Four Seasons. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks starting point guard Dennis Schroder was arrested sometime Friday morning on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to multiple reports.

ESPN was first to report the player's arrest.

The Atlanta Hawks released the following statement on Friday:

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Schroder is entering his fifth season with the Hawks, and he became one of the centerpieces of the franchise last year when the team made him the starting point guard.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Hawks began training camp on Monday at the University of Georgia.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

