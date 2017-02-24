Hawks suspend Dennis Schroder after he couldn't get back from Germany

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Miami Heat won 116-93. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks starting point guard Dennis Schroder has been suspended for Friday's game because of failing to report to the team on time after the NBA All-Star break, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Schroder, who is a native of Germany, posted Friday on his Twitter that he "FINALLY" got his visa, suggesting that there had been some sort of issue.

Head coach and President of Basketball Operations Mike Budenholzer expressed his disappointment about the situation in a statement.

"Dennis has played an important role on our team and been a significant contributor to our success this season," Budenholzer said. "We are disappointed that he did not return to the team on time and we have discussed this with him. We look forward to him rejoining the team in Orlando tomorrow night."

Schroder explained what happened to Hawks writer KL Choudinard.

"I replaced my passport and didn't realize I had to put my new visa in there," he told Chouinard. "The Hawks organization and the NBA tried to get me, as soon as possible, a meeting with the consulate but we didn't make it in time. I'm sorry for my teammate and the organization."

Schroder said he had to get a new passport earlier in the season to go to Toronto, but he did not replace his visa.

He said he got back in Atlanta at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He accepts the suspension. Schroder is averaging 17.5 points per game this season.

The Hawks face the Miami Heat at home Friday night.

