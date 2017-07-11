Hawks to host wedding of couple who met at team's Tinder Night

Photo: @averylarmstrong/Twitter

And they say true love doesn't exist.

Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong are two Atlanta Hawks fans who met at the team's original "Swipe Right Night" back in 2015.

For McCleskey, Armstrong was his 393rd match on Tinder, and that one was the charm.

After meeting at the team's Tinder Night, which has become one of the most popular promotions in sports, the couple went to several more Hawks game together.

Huge S/O to @ATLHawks & @Tinder for the date night. I'm so glad my 393rd match @averylarmstrong came to the game with me! #SwipeRightATL — Ben Mccleskey (@BMccleskeyNRP) January 8, 2015

They even returned for Tinder Night 2.0, but this time they weren't swiping left of right, but instead ended up in the Harry's Love Nest. The Hawks said that's when the team's CEO Steve Koonin told them that if they got married, he'd host the wedding on his dime.

The couple, now together for two years, has a young child and have decided to tie the knot.

CEO @SteveKoonin is keeping his promise to host and pay for this 2015 "Swipe Right Night" couple's wedding!



More: https://t.co/MV9qaqyrWZ pic.twitter.com/HlZE727DFR — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 11, 2017

Your Atlanta Hawks: building a team, building love.

PHOTOS | Hawks draft pick John Collins

© 2017 WXIA-TV