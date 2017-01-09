Hawks traded Kyle Korver, but he's still in their ads

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kyle Korver is no longer a member of the Atlanta Hawks, but he's still on the team's television commercials.

The Hawks are running commercials for a Jan. 13 game dubbed "High Voltage Friday" in which the team will wear special edition blue jerseys. The team started this advertising campaign a few weeks ago with Kyle Korver modeling the jersey in the ad.

The problem is that the Hawks traded Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday for a 2019 first round draft pick, Mo Williams, Mike Dunleavy and cash considerations.

Reports of the trade surfaced on Thursday, but since it wasn't official and could fall through at any moment, it wasn't a big deal that the ads were still running through the weekend. But two days after the trade was made official, it's getting a little silly.

Maybe promotions didn't have another player in the blue jersey that they could use, but those are usually photoshopped on anyway. Regardless, it's false advertising. No more "Kyle Korver and the Atlanta Hawks."

Just pull the ad, and if you really don't want to let go of Korver, just run this one in its place.

