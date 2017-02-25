Blessed Trinity RB Steele Chambers does ballet to help with footwork

Photo: USATODAY High School Sports

Football players are always looking to get better in the offseason.

It's those offseason regimens that separate the elite players from everyone else. So it's important to find that extra something during the offseason that'll help.

For Blessed Trinity running back Steele Chambers, he's found something.

"A lot of weights. I'm also taking dance classes, a lot of footwork," Chambers said.

Specifically, Chambers has been taking ballet.

"It's been helping," Chambers said.

Chambers' footwork is already scary. He zips across the field, cutting to avoid tacklers and races to the end zone. Last season was his first season starting at running back for the Titans.

He had 1,486 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground during his sophomore season.

Chambers, who will be a junior next football season, is busy visiting programs like Notre Dame, and he's really impressed with what he's heard about Stanford.

But it's the local red and black school that's been on his mind a lot lately.

"I really like Kirby Smart. Their whole philosophy and how they practice," he said. "It's really high intense."

Hear what else Chambers said in his interview with Born2Compete:





