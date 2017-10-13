WXIA
Close

Team11 GOW: North Forsyth @ Lambert

Team11 GOW: North Forsyth vs. Lambert

11Alive Sports , WXIA 12:07 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

Check out the #Team11 highlights and postgame interviews from the Game of the Week between North Forsyth and Lambert.

Don't forget to vote for this week's Game of the Week: Click here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories