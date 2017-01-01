Georgia lands pledge from Rivals250 athlete DeAngelo Gibbs

Georgia started off the new year on a positive note, landing a commitment from yet another highly-regarded recruit.

Rivals250 athlete DeAngelo Gibbs saved his moment for the big stage, announcing his decision to head to Athens at the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando. The Grayson High alumnus chose between Georgia and Alabama, after eliminating Auburn, Florida and Tennessee from his list of contenders earlier in the week. To the pleasure of head coach Kirby Smart and his staff, the Bulldogs prevailed.

Gibbs committed with three other Georgia pledges on hand – William Poole III, Isaiah Wilson and Robert Beal – who each said that landing Gibbs was one of their primary goals entering the week. Those efforts surely paid off on Sunday.

Gibbs had nearly three weeks to make a decision, after taking his final official visit to Georgia on Dec. 11, a one-day trip to Athens after his Grayson team claimed the GHSA 7A state championship the night prior.

Georgia’s recruiting class now stands at 21 commitments, which includes signee D’Marcus Hayes. Gibbs is the 15th four-star recruit in the class, which ranked as the third-best class in the nation prior to Georgia’s latest addition.

There will be a short turnaround for Gibbs, as he is heading to Athens as an early enrollee shortly after the festivities in Orlando conclude. Georgia’s other early enrollees include Richard LeCounte III, Jake Fromm, Jeremiah Holloman, and Hayes.

Gibbs joins Poole and LeCounte as defensive backs in the class.

Gibbs certainly shows the potential to compete at the collegiate level. According to the Rivals.com rankings, Gibbs ranks as the ninth-overall safety in the nation and the 11th-overall prospect in the state of Georgia.

More Georgia commitments will be competing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1p.m. ET, which will be televised on NBC.