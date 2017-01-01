Georgia lands second commitment of the day

Photo: Jake Reuse

Happy New Year’s indeed.

Sunday evening, three-star athlete Tray Bishop made it 2-for-2 on the commitment front for Georgia after he decided to become a Bulldog shortly after arriving in San Antonio for the U.S. Army All-America Bowl.

Bishop (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) chose Georgia over Florida and Auburn, the latter of which which he was at one time committed.

Although he’s listed as an athlete, Bishop will play safety for Georgia.

“They are looking at me as a defensive back but they are saying I can get some packages on offense too if I want,” Bishop said recently to 11Alive news partner Rivals.com. “They have been recruiting me real hard lately, like off the wall with all their coaches. The coaches and some of their commits have been telling me to come be a Dawg.”

Bishop’s announcement came five hours after Grayson’s Deanglo Gibbs committed to Georgia during the Under Armour All-America game.

The Bulldogs now have 22 verbal commitments for the Class of 2017.

Credit Bulldog commit Richard LeCounte for helping to bring Bishop on board.

“Me and Richard have a better relationship than just some recruits," Bishop said. "When I met him last year at the Rising Seniors game, we started communicating then, way before all of this. We don’t just talk about football. Still, you know how he is. He recruits hard.”