High school coach, former NFL CB fired 20 days after social media post
Just 20 days after he was hired, former NFL corner back Fernando Bryant was fired from the head football coaching job at Strong Rock Christian School because of questionable social media posts, according to his termination letter.
WXIA 11:13 PM. EST February 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local football coach says he was fired over social media post
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Child's spanking caught on camera
-
Fernando Bryant explains why he was fired from high school coaching job
-
Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz's restaurant fails health inspection
-
Race to replace Tom Price poll
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
President Trump rallies in Florida as supporters, detractors rally in Atlanta
-
The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction
-
DeKalb PD: Speed factor in triple fatal accident
More Stories
-
High school coach and former NFL CB fired after 20…Feb 21, 2017, 5:01 p.m.
-
Quiz: Can you name these smartphone apps?Feb. 3, 2017, 12:22 p.m.
-
Police responding after person shot near Atlanta's…Feb 22, 2017, 9:05 p.m.