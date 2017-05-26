Lee Co. trolls Johns Creek baseball with appeal jokes during game 3

Fans at Lee Co. hold up signs during game three against Johns Creek. (Photo: Wes Blankenship, 11Alive)

LEESBURG, Ga. -- Lee County didn't hold back.

The Trojans faced the Johns Creek Gladiators in game three of the state semifinals on Friday after the Gladiators successfully appealed and had a controversial call overturned, giving them the victory in game two.

RELATED:

Johns Creek appeal focused on umpires' misuse of technology

Johns Creek wins appeal, forces game 3

More than a week after game two, the schools met for a win-or-go-home matchup. The winner would face Pope in the 6-A State Championship.

Trojans fans made it quite clear throughout the game at Lee County that they were unhappy about playing after they thought they had clinched a championship berth.

So they did what any angry fan base would do. They made signs.

Fans at Lee Co. hold up signs during game three against Johns Creek. (Photo: Wes Blankenship, 11Alive)

Fans at Lee Co. hold up signs during game three against Johns Creek. (Photo: Wes Blankenship, 11Alive)





Fans at Lee Co. hold up signs during game three against Johns Creek. (Photo: Wes Blankenship, 11Alive)

Fans at Lee Co. hold up signs during game three against Johns Creek. (Photo: Wes Blankenship, 11Alive)

Fans at Lee Co. hold up signs during game three against Johns Creek. (Photo: Wes Blankenship, 11Alive)

Lee County fans chanted "Appeal it" and "Daddy's money" whenever umpires made calls in favor of Johns Creek during the game.

It was a pitchers duel until the fifth inning when Lee Co. scored seven runs. They scored one more in the sixth to win 8-0.

Because of the lengthy appeal process, the 6-A state championship was postponed. The games will be May 29 at 11 a.m. in Rome, Ga.

PHOTOS | #Team11

© 2017 WXIA-TV