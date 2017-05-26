Lee Co. trolls Johns Creek baseball with appeal jokes during game 3

LEESBURG, Ga. -- Lee County didn't hold back.
The Trojans faced the Johns Creek Gladiators in game three of the state semifinals on Friday after the Gladiators successfully appealed and had a controversial call overturned, giving them the victory in game two.
More than a week after game two, the schools met for a win-or-go-home matchup. The winner would face Pope in the 6-A State Championship.
Trojans fans made it quite clear throughout the game at Lee County that they were unhappy about playing after they thought they had clinched a championship berth.
So they did what any angry fan base would do. They made signs.
Lee County fans chanted "Appeal it" and "Daddy's money" whenever umpires made calls in favor of Johns Creek during the game.
It was a pitchers duel until the fifth inning when Lee Co. scored seven runs. They scored one more in the sixth to win 8-0.
Because of the lengthy appeal process, the 6-A state championship was postponed. The games will be May 29 at 11 a.m. in Rome, Ga.
