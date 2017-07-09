Local football player dies at waterfall in Alabama

Photo: Ryan Kruger, 11Alive

GROVE OAK, Ala. -- A former Harrison High School football player has died after falling from a waterfall at High Falls Park.

Mason Tompkins, 18, was visiting the park on Saturday, and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office told local media that Tompkins had jumped from a high rock and never resurfaced. Witnesses told media that Tompkins hit his head.

The DeKalb County coroner's office confirmed Tompkins had fallen at the waterfall, but did not have any additional details at this time since it is still under investigation. They did say it would officially be ruled an accident.

Tompkins was an offensive lineman at Harrison and had just graduated from the school. Harrison's principal, Ashlynn Campbell, Tweeted a statement on Saturday night.

"Hoya Nation is sending heartfelt prayers to the family of Mason Tompkins," Campbell Tweeted.

Students visited the football field at Harrisoin Saturday and Sunday, and they placed roses on the field to spell out Tompkin's number 75.

Campbell played with top quarterback Justin Fields, who is entering his senior season. Fields Tweeted out condolences on Saturday night, as well.

Today we lost not only a great friend but a brother. He had my back on and off of the field. Have a blast in heaven, we love you. pic.twitter.com/OY1UnjQ0gi — Justin Fields (@justnfields) July 9, 2017

Tompkins, who lived in Ackworth, Georgia, was slated to start playing high school football this fall at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.

"We are very saddened to hear of this loss," a spokesperson from Berry Athletics told 11Alive. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mason's family at this time."

