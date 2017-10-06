No. 1 dual QB Justin Fields commits to Georgia

KENNESAW, GA. - KENNESAW, Ga. -- The wait is over.

After de-committing from Penn State in June and reopening his recruitment, 5-star dual threat quarterback Justin Fields revealed he is going to Georgia to play college football.

Fields, 18, made the announcement at a pep rally at Harrison High School. Fields is the No. 1 dual threat quarterback in the country and No. 2 at the position, according to Rivals, only behind Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence.

Fields' final four were Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Auburn. The quarterback is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds.

Georgia has risen in the polls this season and is 5-0 behind true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm. The Bulldogs will lose senior Brice Ramsey after this season, and Fields brings depth to the position and a chance to compete at the starting job.

Fields also opened up at the time about why de de-committed from Penn State.

Last July, Fields said he was impressed with head coach Kirby Smart's ability to acquire top talent in the country.

"His recruiting and just the players he gets to surround my position the quarterback, the players I get to play with are definitely appealing for that," he said.

"I kind of fell in love with Penn State when I went up there. I made the decision to commit there. After I committed I got like 10 or 12 more offers and those offers just kind of made my mind spin and my reason for de-committing was to make sure Penn State was the best fit for me. That was probably one of the hardest phone calls I’ve ever had to make in my life, just telling the coaches that. It was definitely hard," he said. "This time, I’m not going to rush it at all I’m just going to make sure this next school is the best fit for me, and that’s why I’m taking so long into choosing one school."

He didn't rush, and he made a few visits to Georgia early in the season. He also visited LSU and Alabama in September. He said he would commit sometime during his senior football season, and that's exactly what he did.

This season, the Harrison Hoyas are 3-2. Here are some of Fields' highlights from this season:





RELATED | The summer of Justin Fields

© 2017 WXIA-TV