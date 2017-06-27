No. 1 running back Zamir White commits to UGA

Photo: Rivals.com

LAURINBURG, N.C. -- Georgia got its wish.

Zamir White, the top running back in the country out of Scotland County High School, committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday at his high school surrounded by family and friends.

A crowd gathered in the cafeteria waiting to see who the 5-star tailback would select. White was emotional before selecting.

"A long three years," he said holding back tears and thanking God and his family.

White glanced at the five hats spread across the table. They were North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. He looked at the hats until finally reaching for the Georgia hat and putting it on his head with a grin.

It's a huge pickup for the Bulldogs and seventh commitment for the 2018 recruiting class. 11Alive partner Rivals.com had Georgia at No. 67 in the early 2018 class rankings before White's commitment.

White comes out of a state known for producing a couple top running backs, including former Georgia running backs Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall as well as former UNC tailback Elijah Hood. White told Rivals that he admires all of them, but favors Gurley.

"They were beasts in high school and they were beasts in college. I try to model my game after Todd Gurley. He's big and he's fast. Elijah Hood is big and fast also but at some point I think he gets a little tired. Gurley can just go and go," he said to Rivals.

Through his first three seasons at Scotland County, White has rushed for 5,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. He's a big back at 6-feet and now about 215 pounds. He's highly praised for his cutting ability and vertical speed.

After his senior season, White will be joining a Bulldogs team after they send off two of their top running backs who are returning for their season season, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. But there will still be plenty of depth with Elijah Holyfield, Brian Herrien and D'Andre Swift all in the mix.

