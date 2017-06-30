Norcross High's Baron Radcliff chose to put MLB dreams on hold

Photo: Alex Glaze, 11Alive

The year 1995 was special for Vic Radcliff.

“It’s awesome to be able to say that you were drafted out of high school,” Radcliff said.

This year was just as sweet.

Vic’s son, Baron Radcliff, was drafted in the 40th round of the First-Year Player Draft by the Atlanta Braves earlier in June. But he made a big decision long before he got the call from the hometown team.

“We already knew and they already knew that I was going to school," Baron said.

The Norcross grad chose playing at Georgia Tech over living out his Major League dreams right away.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said. “We thought the draft was going to work out, but I’m going to college. We knew going into it that it was a win-win. Either I get drafted or I get to go to Georgia Tech.”

It's a different path than dad, who went straight from high school to the pros.

“I wish I had gone to college because it would have done more for me to advance my career,” Vic said. “I’m happy for him. Of course I wanted him to get some money, but that wouldn’t have been the best route for him right out of high school.”

Now the Radcliff’s wait until 2020. Baron has to wait three years before he is eligible for the MLB draft again.

