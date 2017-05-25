WXIA
Roswell High kicker going for field goal world record

The rising sophomore is 20 yards away from setting a record.

ROSWELL, Ga. -- A local high school football player will attempt to set a world record Friday.

Roswell High kicker Parker Hannon will attempt to kick the most 20-yard field goals in 60 seconds. 

The current record is 28, which was set by Adam Vinatieri during Super Bowl week back in February.

The attempt will happen at 11:30 a.m. at the College Football Hall of Fame. Watch the event live on 11Alive.com.

