Roswell quarterback commits to Auburn

Photo: Rivals.com

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Roswell High School quarterback Malik Willis de-committed from Virginia Tech and decided to commit to the Auburn Tigers, according to Rivals.

Willis received an offer from the Tigers, and he Tweeted about it on Thursday after de-committing. On Friday, he committed and told Rivals he couldn't pass up the offer.

Blessed to recieve an offer to play Qb from Auburn University 🙏🐅🐯 pic.twitter.com/JQDKPV1FEK — 〽alik Willis (@Willis_Malik7) December 30, 2016

The Tigers want Willis to stay at the quarterback position. The Hokies were likely going to have Willis play on defense.

Willis played in the 7-A Georgia state championship game with the Hornets against the Grayson Rams earlier in December. The Rams beat the Hornets in overtime, but Willis has 19 completions on 30 attempts for 261 yards and two touchdowns. It included a 20-yard touchdown pass on the final play of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Willis is a 3-star athlete, according to Rivals. He is the Tigers' only committed high school quarterback.

Watch highlights from him this season:

PHOTOS | #Team11team