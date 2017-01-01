Roswell safety commits to Alabama

Photo: Rivals.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- It's been a really good 24 hours for Alabama.

Four-star safety Xavier McKinney verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Under Armour All-American high school football game on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior from Roswell High School announced that he would be joining the Crimson Tide over Clemson, which was reportedly his second choice.

McKinney initially committed to Alabama last year, but opened his recruitment back up in 2016.

He is the No. 26 recruit in Alabama's 2017 class, according to 11Alive news partner Rivals, and he is the No. 23 Alabama recruit that is ranked as a 4-star or higher.

McKinney recently played in the 7-A state championship at the Georgia Dome, but Roswell lost to Grayson High School in an overtime thriller. His teammate and Roswell quarterback, Malik Willis, recently committed to Auburn.

Alabama has the nation's top recruiting class. McKinney will be joining an Alabama team that has been to back-to-back national championships. Alabama will try to defend last year's title Jan. 9 against No. 2 Clemson in Tampa, Fla.

PHOTOS | #Team11