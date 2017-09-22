GHSA State championships returning to Macon Centreplex after stadium improvements

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view as the ball goes in the basket during the 2017 NBL Blitz pre-season match between the Cairns Taipans and Brisbane Bullets at Werribee Basketball Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Barbour, 2017 Getty Images)

MACON, Ga. -- After a one-year relocation, four of the GHSA basketball state championships are returning to the Macon Centreplex, the high school association announced on Thursday.

The GHSA moved the games out of the Macon Centreplex last year after there were several issues and complaints following the 2015-16 basketball championship games. Some of the issues included the basketball standards not being stationed correctly, parking prices, a run down court and lack of security, just to name a few. The games were relocated to Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia.

In a statement, the GHSA revealed it would be moving four of its basketball championships back to Macon following renovations and improvements inside the stadium. Four of the state championship games will be held in Macon on March 7-8, 2018. The other four games will be held at Georgia Tech on March 9-10, 2018. Which venues will hold which classifications has yet to be determined.

The Dual State Wrestling tournament was already scheduled to be held at the Centreplex on January 11-13, 2018. Now, the Traditional tournament will also be held at the stadium on Feb. 8-10, 2018.

“We are very excited about the ongoing improvements that are being made to the Macon Centreplex,” GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines said in a statement. “The enthusiasm level that Macon-Bibb County officials have shown in bringing back GHSA events has been phenomenal. We expect our fans to be very pleased with the renovations and to again enjoy their experiences at the Centreplex.”

Some of the improvements mentioned in the announcement are a new basketball court, new lights, new basketball standards and free parking.

Spectra is the new management firm that has taken over the Centreplex. General Manager David Aiello made it a priority for the games to return to Macon.

“This is a great day for Macon-Bibb and to get these flagship events back to Macon is a big win. We’re looking forward to working with Dr. Hines and his staff to continue to make this a successful partnership for years to come,” he said in a statement.

11Alive reached out to the GHSA for further comment, but our messages were not immediately returned.





