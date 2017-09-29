WXIA
Close

Team11 B2C highlights: Carrollton @ Rome

Team11 B2C highlights: Carrollton @ Rome

11Alive Sports , WXIA 11:39 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

Watch the MIC'D UP highlights from Carrollton vs. Rome from our friends at Born2Compete.

Vote for next week's #Team11 Game of the Week: Click here.

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories