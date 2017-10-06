WXIA
Team11 highlights: Sprayberry @ Harrison

Team11 highlights: Sprayberry @ Harrison

11Alive Sports , WXIA 11:02 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

On Friday, No. 1 dual threat QB Justin Fields committed to UGA. Afterwards, he and the Harrison Hoyas hosted the Sprayberry Yellow Jackets. Watch all the #Team11 highlights.

No. 1 dual QB Justin Fields commits to Georgia

