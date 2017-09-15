Team11 recruit tracker: Norcross kicker Jake Camarda, Archer DB Andrew Booth

Photo: 11Alive

Team11 goes to high school football games all around the state of Georgia.

This year, we're also tracking some of the top recruits in the country. For week 4, we followed Norcross to Archer to see kicker Jake Camarda and DB Andrew Booth.

Camarda is a 3-star kicker, according to Rivals, and he is the third best kicker in the country.

He hit a 55-yard field goal in the team's loss to Archer on Friday, reportedly tying a county record.

Camarda is committed to UGA. Check out some of his kicks from Friday night :





We also watched Booth, a 4-star cornerback who is uncommitted, but has offers from several top schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson, according to Rivals.

Booth also plays wide receiver for Archer. Check out some of his highlights on both sides of the ball:

