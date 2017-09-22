WXIA
Team11 recruit tracker: Tucker's Josh Vann

Alec McQuade, WXIA 11:22 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

Team11 goes to high school football games all around the state of Georgia. 

This year, we're also tracking some of the top recruits in the country. For week 5, we followed 4-star receiver Josh Vann.

Van is a wide receiver from Tucker High School. He's 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. During his recruitment, he received several offers from all over the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

Check out some of his plays from Friday night, including his touchdown, in Tucker's 44-0 victory over MLK:

 

