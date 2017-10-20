Trevor Lawrence breaks Deshaun Watson's passing record

Photo: Alec McQuade/11Alive

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Trevor Lawrence is getting his name all over the Georgia high school football record book.

That trend continued Friday as Lawrence broke the state's passing record set by former Gainesville High School quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is now the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans.

Lawrence needed 105 yards and six touchdowns going into Friday's game to pass Watson's record of 13,077 career yards and 155 touchdowns. He was able to get well over 105 yards to set the new passing record in Georgia.

His record-breaking pass was to Ej Turner. The game was paused as Lawrence was presented the ball, and his team celebrated around him.

Lawrence is a senior at Cartersville High School. The Canes were at home against Capel Hill on Friday night.

He is committed to Clemson, which is also where Watson played college football and led the Tigers to a national title last season.

The Canes have won 39 consecutive games and are on track to win their third consecutive 4-A state championship.

