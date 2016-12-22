Photo: Tucker Tigers

TUCKER, Ga. -- Tucker High School head football coach Bryan Lamar was named the Atlanta Falcons' Coach of the Year.

Lamar will compete with 31 other coaches from across the country chosen by NFL teams to be named the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

Lamar coached the Tigers to the state championship this past season, but the team lost to the Valdosta Wildcats. He has been the head coach at Tucker for five seasons and has taken the Tigers to the championship game twice. He was an assistant coach at Tucker, his alma mater, when the Tigers won the state championship in 2008 and 2011.

Lamar was honored before the Falcons' game against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday where he was an honorary captain. A team spokesperson said Lamar was chosen for his work on and off the field, as well as in the community, according to the city's announcement.

The Falcons, who are one win away from clinching the postseason, will fly Lamar to Orlando, Fla. for the Pro Bowl on Jan. 29.

PHOTOS | #Team11