Watch: Grayson HS student Jamyest Williams on National Signing Day

A highly-recruited football player from Grayson High School is set to announce his school of choice on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Jamyest Williams is a defensive back for the defending state high school football champions. He committed to South Carolina in August. He was considered a lock to follow through with that commitment, but Georgia is weighing heavily on his mind lately.

Williams' teammate Deangelo Gibbs committed to the Bulldogs in January. Gibbs has been working hard, along with other class of 2017 commitments, to flip Jamyest to the Bulldogs' recruiting class. After an official visit to Georgia two weeks ago, and another official visit to South Carolina the following week, Williams' decision between South Carolina and UGA is "50-50," according to his father JJ.

The 5'9", 172-pound defensive back intends to play defense in college. Georgia has expressed interest in using Williams on offense as well.

Williams will announce his decision in a ceremony at Grayson high school on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 2:15 pm. BOOKMARK this page and come back to watch it live!

