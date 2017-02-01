Who signed with the Georgia Bulldogs on National Signing Day?

It's National Signing Day, and we're keeping track of who has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs!
The list of 2017 commitments so far (from Rivals.com):
- Walter Grant, linebacker; Cairo High School; Cairo, Ga.
- Isaiah Wilson; offensive line, Poly Prep Country Day; Brooklyn, NY
- Matthew Landers; wide receiver; St. Petersburg High School, Pinellas Park, Fla.
- Netori Johnson; offensive Line, Cedar Grove High School; Ellenwood, Ga.
- Nate McBride; linebacker, Vidalia High School; Lyons, Ga.
- Malik Herring; defensive line, Mary Persons High School; Forsyth, Ga.
- Eric Stokes; defensive back; Eastside High School; Covington, Ga.
- Ameer Speed; defensive back; Sandalwood High School; Jacksonville, Fla.
- Robert Beal; linebacker; Peachtree Ridge High School; Lawrenceville, Ga.
- Tray Bishop; defensive back, Terrell County High School; Dawson, Ga.
- Trey Blount III; wide receiver; Pace Academy; Atlanta, Ga.
- Andrew Thomas; offensive line; Pace Academy; Lithonia, Ga.
- William Poole III, defensive back; Hapeville Charter; Atlanta, Ga.
- Mark Webb, wide receiver; Archbishop Wood High School; Philadelphia, Penn.
- D'Andre Swift; running back; St. Joseph's Prep; Philadelphia, Penn.
- Monty Rice; linebacker; James Clemens High School, Madison, Ala.
- Jeremiah Holloman; wide receiver; Newton High School, Covington, Ga.
- D'ante Demery; offensive line; Brunswick High School, Brunswick, Ga.
- Jake Fromm; quarterback; Houston County High School; Warner Robins, Ga.
- Justin Shaffer, offensive line; Cedar Grove High School; Ellenwood, Ga.
- Richard LeCounte; defensive back; Liberty County High School; Riceboro, Ga.
- Jaden Hunter; linebacker; Westlake High School; Atlanta,Ga.
- Deangelo Gibbs; ATH; Grayson High Schools, Loganville, Ga.
- Devonte Wyatt; defensive tackle; Towers High School; Decatur, Ga.
- D'Marcus Hayes; offensive line; Perkinston, Miss.; Madison Central High School;
