Who signed with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on National Signing Day?

It's National Signing Day, and we're keeping track of who has signed with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets!

The list of 2017 commitments so far (from ramblinwreck.com):

- Jaytlin Askew, defensive back; McEachern High School; Atlanta, Ga.

- Gentry Bonds, defensive back; Riverdale High School; Murfreesboro, Tn.

- Cortez Alston, defensive line; Westminster School; Atlanta, Ga.

- Tariq Carpenter, ATH; Long County High School; Ludowici, Ga.

- Adonicas Sanders, wide receiver; Fort Dorchester High School; North Charleston, S.C.

- Avery Showell, ATH; Cartersville High School; Cartersville, Ga.

- Pressley Harvin III, punter; Sumter High School; Alcolu, S.C..

- Jerry Howard, blocking back; Northwestern High School; Rock Hill, S.C.

- Connor Hansen, offensive line; Chiles High School; Tallahassee, Fla.

- Tobias Oliver, quarterback; Northside High School; Warner Robins, Ga.

- Charlie Clark, offensive line; Marist School; Atlanta, Ga.

- Zach Quinney, offensive line; Savannah Christian Prep; Savannah, Ga.

- Antwan Owens, defensive line; Godby High School; Tallahassee, Fla.

- Jordan Ponchez- Mason, a-back/blocking back; Gallatin High School; Gallatin, Fla.

- Kaleb Oliver, ATH; Oakland High School; Murfreesboro, Tn.

- Brenton King, Placekicker; Mill Creek High School; Auburn, Ga.

- Dameon Williams, defensive back; Norcross High School; Norcross, Ga.

- Tre Swilling, defensive back; Brother Martin High School; New Orleans, La.

- Bruce Jordan-Swilling, linebacker; Brother Martin High School; New Orleans, La.

- T.D. Roof, linebacker; Buford High School; Buford, Ga.

- Kelton Dawson, defensive line; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.

- Jaquan Henderson, linebacker; Newton High School; Covington, Ga.

- Boe Tufele, offensive line; Narbonne High School; Harbor City, Ca.

