Zamir White latest RB from N.C. pipeline, what commitment could mean for UGA

Tim Worley started it. Then Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall rebuilt the running back pipeline from North Carolina to Georgia over five years ago. Now, Zamir ‘Zeus’ White is hopping on board the train with his commitment to the University of Georgia this afternoon.

The talented five-star running back held offers nationwide, but it was his love for the Classic City that made White feel like it was time for him to pull the trigger and ‘Commit to the G’.

"A long three years," White said, holding back tears before thanking God and his family. He did not speak to the media after this announcement.

‘Zeus’ ranks as the nation's No. 6 overall player and No. 1 running back for the Class of 2018 and is noted for his combination of speed, size, and power.

White is Georgia’s highest rated running back in the Rivals era, and the Georgia coaching staff, primarily Kirby Smart and Dell McGee, made sure that White knew he was the top priority on the offensive side of the ball since their arrival to Athens.

While the Bulldogs were off to a slow start on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2018, with White now committed, it could help start a domino effect for the Dawgs with some of their top targets on the offensive side of the ball, such as Pace Academy’s Jamaree Salyer, Houston County’s Trey Hill, and Peach County’s Kearis Jackson. White plans to early enroll and will be on campus in January.

