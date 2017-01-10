Home sweet home: How Gainesville shaped Deshaun Watson's life

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

Outside Longstreet Café in Gainesville, you'll find the word of God in small print on a yard sign in the grass.

On the cafe’s letter sign is a name in bold: Watson.

Inside are a group of long-ago Gainesville legends. They call themselves the “ROMEO Table.”

“Retired Old Men Eating Out,” one said, explaining the acronym.

On Tuesday, they were talking about Deshaun Watson, a Gainesville native currently the toast of college football.

“I’ve seen a lot of high school quarterbacks, and he’s the best I’ve ever seen,” one said as they discussed Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

Watson played quarterback at Gainesville High School. He led the Red Elephants to a state title in 2012 and finished his career as the No. 1 high school quarterback recruit. Monday, he led No. 2 Clemson to a 35-31 championship victory, beating No. 1 Alabama.

We so often make myths of local athletes, but in this town, they know and tell the whole story of Watson.

"We taught him all of his moves,” one member of the ROMEO table claimed while another swears by it. "I don't tell stories; I tell the truth.”

"He's the kind of kid everybody wants to have, and he just worked and worked and worked extremely hard."

Watson grew up in government apartments. He was raised by a single mom named Deann with four kids. Ten years ago, former Atlanta Falcon Warrick Dunn worked with Habitat for Humanity of Hall County to give all of them a new home.

A spokeswoman for Warrick Dunn’s said they were excited for Watson’s success.

“Deshaun’s story illustrates our primary point, which is that when we give a hand up instead of a hand out single parents respond,” the spokeswoman said. “The research shows that bringing a sense of stability through safe and stable housing has positive implications for children and families.”

"I remember that first day in the house,” Watson said in video produced by Habitat for Humanity and shared with 11Alive. “It’s just a special moment, seeing my mom smile."

In Watson’s sophomore year at Gainesville High, Deann was diagnosed with tongue cancer and had to stay at Emory Hospital for six to eight months. He continued to play, but did it for his mother. Today, his mom's now cancer-free.

Watson returns to his old stomping grounds from time to time, even just to work out at the gym.

"He's a part of us," Gainesville High School economics teacher Nancy Ware said. “Just the children who see him and where he comes from and how he handles himself, that’s a role model for them.”

The affection is mutual.

“This is game is not just for me,” Watson told ESPN after Clemson claimed the title. “It’s for all the alumni, the fans, my city in Gainesville, my family, myself. This is bigger than just me.”

Those who watched Watson grow, like the ROMEO table, know he received plenty of help, but never as much as he helped himself.

Now his name’s in bold all over town.

