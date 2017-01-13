Horford returns to Atlanta, says going to Boston was 'right decision'

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA -- He's back.

Former Atlanta Hawk and now Boston Celtics center Al Horford returns to Philips Arena Friday night for the first time since leaving the team during the offseason.

Horford signed a four-year, $113 max contract with the Celtics during free agency. He played nine seasons with the Hawks after the team drafted him in the first round in 2007. He was the most tenured player on their roster at the time.

Horford said he wasn't sure how the Atlanta crowd will greet him when he's announced before the Celtics and Hawks play, but would go about the game like it's "business as usual."

"Honestly, I'm just happy to be here. Happy to be able to get out here and play. It's a big game out here tonight. We're both in this mix. As far as the position goes and everything," Horford said.

Boston is known for its great food, but Horford made a point to return to his favorite spot in Atlanta on Sunday night.

"We went over to my mom's house," Horford said. "We had some good home cooked meal. We had some friends over and we all caught up. It was nice."

Many fans are appreciative of Horford, who averaged 15.2 points per game and shot over 50 percent last season, and he was a crucial part of the team's 60-win season two years ago. The Hawks made the playoffs every season with Horford on the roster and went to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015.

He's looking as good as ever with the Celtics who are in third in the Eastern Conference, 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers who are in first.

The Hawks are currently in fourth and are six games back.

Horford said he believes he made the right decision to join the Celtics back in July. His numbers certainly help make his point, averaging 15.3 points per game, shooting 45.6 percent and is on pace for career highs in assists, blocks and and free throw percentage.

"For me, individually, it was the right decision. It takes time to adjust to a new team a new city and everything. My teammates and coach have made my transition very easy, and it's something that I'm still doing. I feel more and more comfortable each game that I play," he said.

Horford had nothing but positive things to say about the Hawks organization and their commitment to the game and city. But he hinted that he sees something special brewing in Boston.

"The fact that I feel like we have a team that can keep improving and that we have a chance to do some special things, and I want to be a part of that."

PHOTOS | Al Horford in Atlanta

(© 2017 WXIA)