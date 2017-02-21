How UGA, Mark Fox is dealing with the loss of Yante Maten

Feb 18, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Yante Maten (1) goes down with an injury against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ATHENS – Georgia head coach Mark Fox said it’s going to be a step-by-step process for star forward Yante Maten, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after spraining his right knee Saturday against Kentucky.

Maten went down in the first two-plus minutes of Saturday’s contest, an injury that puts the Bulldogs (15-12) in a major lurch with just four games to go in the regular season, starting with Thursday’s SEC matchup at Alabama.

Mark Fox on Yante Maten injury from UGASports.com on Vimeo.

“I don’t think the emotional part has set in for Yante,” Fox said before practice on Tuesday. “I was telling somebody this morning there is still lot of physical pain. I think once that stops and he gets through that he’ll realize the significance of having to miss games. But he’s a great kid. He’ll be fine in the long run but you never want to see anyone experience that and certainly not someone as special as Yante.”

Fox concedes the news could have been worse.

An MRI revealed that the Michigan native will not need any surgery, although it’s doubtful he’ll be able to return before the SEC Tournament that begins March 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Even that won’t be certainty.

“I think the medical people were stunned that there wasn’t damage inside,” Fox said. “Obviously, the ligament’s damaged so that’s going to take time to repair. The good news is and the best part is he doesn’t require surgery. The worst part is it’s going to take some time to heal and we don’t have a lot of time right now.”

Obviously, losing Maten is a huge blow. You don’t lose the SEC’s third-leading scorer (18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds) and not have it play a major effect.

It certainly means sophomores Derek Ogbeide and Mike Edwards will have to step up their respective games.

Although Ogbeide is actually the SEC’s third-leading rebounder (8 per game), he’s only averaging just 6.9 points per game, while Edwards is coming in at 4.3.

“He’s helping out a lot,” Edwards said of Maten. “He’s given me and Derek some good advice, helping us with what to do.”

But will it be enough for the Bulldogs to save their season?

That’s the big question. Georgia still has J.J. Frazier (17.3 ppg) and Juwan Parker (9.6) is close to averaging in double-figures. However, both players are going to need some more some additional offensive contributions. Junior Pape, along with freshmen Tyree Crump and Jordan Harris would presumably be leaned on additionally as well.

“They can’t play out of character. Obviously, our team was built largely around Yante so we’ll have to design some things,” Fox said. “We’re not going to reinvent ourselves completely this late in the year so some other guys are going to have to step up, play a little bigger role and I think those two kids certainly the other night did a nice job. But we’ll have to be a little smarter, stay out of foul trouble and be very efficient with how we play.”

PHOTOS | UGA vs. Kentucky

(© 2017 WXIA)