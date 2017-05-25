'I'm on the way' | Devon Gales posts walking video 2 years after paralyzing injury in UGA game

Apr 16, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Southern University former football player Devon Gales watches the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half of the spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ATHENS, Ga. -- The college football player who suffered a paralyzing injury in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs is continuing to show amazing signs of progress on the road to recovery.

On Sept. 26, 2015, Devon Gales, who played for Southern University, suffered a spinal injury while facing UGA.

Gales has been recovering at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

On Thursday, he tweeted video showing him taking steps during therapy.

The University of Georgia has helped raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Gales family.

