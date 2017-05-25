'I'm on the way' | Devon Gales posts walking video 2 years after paralyzing injury in UGA game

ATHENS, Ga. -- The college football player who suffered a paralyzing injury in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs is continuing to show amazing signs of progress on the road to recovery.
On Sept. 26, 2015, Devon Gales, who played for Southern University, suffered a spinal injury while facing UGA.
Gales has been recovering at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
On Thursday, he tweeted video showing him taking steps during therapy.
Im on the way!! pic.twitter.com/4Kz77luWdT— devongales (@devongales) May 25, 2017
The University of Georgia has helped raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Gales family.
PHOTOS | Devon Gales' inspiring recovery
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs