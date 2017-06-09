Implosion date for Georgia Dome scheduled as MB Stadium reaches milestone

File photo of the Georgia Dome (11Alive SkyTracker) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- The decommissioning process of the Georgia Dome has restarted and the date for its implosion has been scheduled, the AMB Group LLC announced on Friday.

The Georgia Dome will be demolished on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 a.m.

The decommissioning was put on hold as issues with the retractile roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium came to light in April. Since, the roof has successfully opened and closed.

“Significant progress on Mercedes-Benz Stadium is achieved every day and we’ve hit a few exciting milestones on the roof over the last week,” said Steve Cannon, chief executive officer of AMB Group, LLC. “With strong confidence, we’ve asked the contractors to move forward getting the Georgia Dome ready for implosion on Nov. 20.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium's first public event is the Atlanta Falcons third preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. The stadium's opening has been delayed several times. It was originally scheduled to open in March of 2017.

The site where the Georgia Dome stood will become the Home Depot Backyard, a green space that will also function as a parking lot for stadium events.

