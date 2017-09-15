Irma forces two Georgia college teams to cancel football games

Photo: Georgia State University

ATLANTA -- Hurricane Irma may be a thing of the past, but many are still feeling the effects of the powerful storm.

Understandably, this has forced college teams to reschedule and postpone games.

It was announced earlier in the week that UCF canceled its game against Georgia Tech because the team had not been able to practice because of the storm. The teams were not able to find a future date to reschedule the game because their bye weeks did not align.

The storm also affected the Georgia State Panthers. The Panthers announced on Friday that their game against Memphis on Sept. 30 has been canceled. The AAC rescheduled Memphis' game against UCF game for Sept. 30 after their Sept. 9 contest was postponed by Hurricane Irma.

Georgia State will receive $1.1 million in expenses and fees for the cancellation per the teams' contract.

The Panthers are still searching for a new opponent.

“We are disappointed for our fans and our football program with the cancellation of this game, but it is beyond our control,” Athletic Director Charlie Cobb said. “All we can do is search for a suitable replacement, preferably a home FBS game this season.”

