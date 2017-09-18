Jacob Eason returns to practice | Let the UGA QB controversy begin

Sep 16, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs against the Samford Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Jake Fromm's only started two games. The true freshman was expected to continue starting at quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs while sophomore Jacob Eason recovers from a left knee sprain.

However, Eason may be healing quicker than expected. Head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday that Eason is moving around and running. Eason was also able to practice on Monday, but he still had his knee brace on.

He'll continue to work up to full participation, but Smart didn't know when that may occur.

"Jacob’s recovering well. We hope to get him out there today to do some things. He’s running. He’s moving around. We’ll get to see how he goes," Smart said.

Eason was expected to miss between four to six weeks, meaning he would return somewhere between the Tennessee and Missouri games.

Fromm came in against Appalachian State and put the game away. His first road start was a thriller at Notre Dame where he thew for 141 yards and one touchdown. His first home start was against Samford last Saturday where Georgia cruised to victory as Fromm found Terry Godwin twice in the end zone.

Fans are pleased with Fromm's ability to lead the offense. Some were calling for him to start before the season even started following Eason's mediocre freshman season. But Smart maintained that Eason was more comfortable in Jim Chaney's offense.

Now with the offense clicking with Fromm under center, Smart may soon have a tough decision to make. Go back to Eason, who he believed made big strides in the offseason, or keep everything consistent with Fromm.

Eason was only in for eight plays before he was injured on a late hit in week one, so there's no film to really go on this season. Fromm has showcased his strong arm and good accuracy. He seems to have good command of the offense and is a leader. However, he takes risks and has made a few mistakes like taking care of the ball.

"As far as Jake Fromm, I think he continues to improve. I think he’s got some areas he’s got to improve in. He’s making better decisions more consistently, which for us, the quarterback position is a decision-making position," Smart said.

"I'm so proud of him," tight end Jeb Blazevich said. "He's got a crazy hard work ethic. He just wants to be a leader of this team. I think he's not afraid to step up and do that. He's not afraid to take chances and put himself out there."

Godwin said Fromm has improved substantially since the start of the season, but he'd also like to see Eason return.

"It would be great just to see that kid get back out there," Godwin said. "For him to go through adversity like this, to see him overcome that, it puts a smile on all of our faces, and I'd be very excited for him to come back out there."

It's too early for Fromm to look over his shoulder. We don't know exactly how close Eason is to coming back. But it's just a matter of time. Then, Smart will have a big decision to make.

