WXIA
Close
Closings Alert 43 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Jeff's Take: Putting the national championship on ESPN is a ripoff

Jeff's Take: It should be free to watch the national championship on TV

11Alive Sports , WXIA 7:35 PM. EST January 09, 2017

The College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson is tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Millions will tune in to watch the best teams battle it out in Tampa, Florida, but millions more will miss out because the NCAA has taken its marquee event and made it exclusively for cable subscribers, unlike most major sporting championships on television.

11Alive Sports anchor Jeff Hullinger gives his thoughts on why putting the game on cable is a rip-off: 



JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories