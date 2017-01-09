(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson is tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Millions will tune in to watch the best teams battle it out in Tampa, Florida, but millions more will miss out because the NCAA has taken its marquee event and made it exclusively for cable subscribers, unlike most major sporting championships on television.

11Alive Sports anchor Jeff Hullinger gives his thoughts on why putting the game on cable is a rip-off:



