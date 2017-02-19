John Calipari defends UGA's Mark Fox during rant about firing coaches

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 07: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts in the first half of the game against the LSU Tigers at Rupp Arena on February 7, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated LSU 92-85. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

With the Georgia Bulldogs continuing to struggle in the SEC, not everyone is pleased with head coach Mark Fox.

Fox, who is in his eighth season at Georgia, has yet to coach the Bulldogs to an SEC title, and Georgia has only been in the NCAA March tournament twice under his leadership, never getting past the first round.

The Bulldogs lost a nail-biter against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. It was similar to the team's first meeting earlier in the season that resulted in an overtime loss. While the Bulldogs look close to snapping the Wildcats' winning streak against them, which is now up to eight, some fans are ready for a coaching change.

When a reporter asked Kentucky head coach John Calipari about Fox, he defended Fox, mentioning some of Georgia's notable losses and why a lot of them should have been wins.

"He keeps his team together. That's coaching. Not when things are going good. It's when things go south and you lose a bunch in a row, how do you get them and go?" Calipari said. "That's what kind of coach Mark Fox is."

It turned into a rant about coaches' diminishing job security during seasons.

“We’re firing coaches at mid-season, Calipari says. Are you [expletive] me? We’re firing coaches in mid-season. You know what I’m putting in my contract? You can fire me at mid-season, but you’re going to have to pay me $3 million," Calipari said.

It was announced N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried will be let go at the end of the year. Calipari had thoughts about that, as well.

Watch the rant here (Warning: The video contains expletives):

