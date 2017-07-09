John Collins makes poster-worthy dunk in 2nd game with Hawks

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; John Collins (Wake Forest) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number nineteen overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

It's only Summer League, but for a rookie to be putting on a show this early is a good sign.

John Collins made a poster-worthy dunk in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks' 84-82 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday.

Collins received a pass in transition from Bryce Cotton then leaped in the air over Jalen Jones. He had 22 points and 10 rebounds in just his second game.

"It was alright," Collins told NBATV after the game. "We have a big emphasis on team basketball. I think tonight was just my night. The ball was falling my way. My guys were finding me, catching lobs, I was running the floor."

He said after the game that he was trying to make up for some of the misses he had earlier, like on Friday's game where he missed his first dunk attempt.

John Collins really tried to end someone with his first shot attempts as a Hawk. pic.twitter.com/Y2nPBhajpM — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) July 8, 2017

Collins is showing some real promise. He's grabbing plenty of boards, and he's making jumps shots, something general manger Travis Schlenk and the Atlanta Hawks want to see more of.

De'Andre Bembry also had a dunk that will likely make Summer League highlight reels. After stealing the ball from the Pelicans, Bembry dribbled to the basket and made a 360-dunk.

Bembry, the Hawks' 2016 2nd round pick, had 16 points and seven rebounds. He also had six steals in the game.

"I would say it's pretty light," Bembry said on the dunk. "I gotta few tricks in my bag I can say."

Again, it's only Summer League. You have to take all of this with a grain of salt. But when you're making dunks that gets you to trend on social media, it's a good start to your career.

John Collins is gonna be something special👀👀 — Hussein (@hussein_lakhani) July 10, 2017

Seriously. John Collins should've been lottery and Bacon is a first round guy. Blows my mind sometimes. — Marcus Faison (@CoachFaison_CF) July 10, 2017

John Collins got a little Blake Griffin in him. — Grayson Smith (@grysnsmth) July 10, 2017

This trio of John Collins, Taurean Prince, and Deandre Bembry are looking super good in LVSL... Collins has a nice jumper too 🤙🏼 @ATLHawks — Adam Skink (@IAmSkink) July 9, 2017

So John Collins should have been top 5/6 pick huh?? — Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) July 10, 2017

