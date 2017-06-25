Jordan Spieth wins 10th championship thanks to amazing bunker shot in playoff

Jun 24, 2017; Cromwell, CT, USA; Jordan Spieth reacts after putting for a birdie on the 18th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

It's a deep bunker on 18, and Jordan Spieth conquered it twice.

Spieth won the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after a sudden death playoff with Daniel Berger.

Berger finished the tournament at 12-under, and watched from the clubhouse as Spieth hit a ball from the bunker that landed next to the hole and he was able to get par to force sudden death.

The playoff started at 18, and Spieth ended up back in the bunker. But practice made perfect, and he found the hole from the sand to win his 10th title. He's only the second player to win 10 championships before the age of 24. The other was Tiger Woods.

Spieth threw his club and began celebrating with his caddie.

Fellow golfer Justin Thomas called it, too.

Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017

It's Spieth's second tournament victory this year. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

PHOTOS | Spieth's strong showing at Travelers Championship

© 2017 WXIA-TV