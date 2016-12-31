WXIA
Julio Jones didn't show up to be Alabama's honorary captain at Peach Bowl

Alec McQuade, WXIA 5:42 PM. EST December 31, 2016

ATLANTA -- Julio Jones did not make it to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 4 Washington and No. 1 Alabama where he was supposed to be an honorary captain for the coin toss.

Jones, who played for Alabama before getting drafted to the Falcons, was believed to experience "logistical issues" and not able to attend, according to an Alabama spokesperson who spoke to the AP.

Former Alabama linebacker and Buffalo Bill Reggie Ragland replaced Jones at the coin toss.

Lawyer Milloy, who was announced as an honorary captain along with Jones earlier on Saturday, was able to attend for the Washington Huskies. 

Jones and the Falcons will play their final regular season game on Sunday afternoon at the Georgia Dome. While the Falcons have already won the NFC South, the team earns a first-round playoff bye in the NFL playoffs with a victory against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones played for the Crimson Tide from 2008-11. In 2008, Jones became the first freshman receiver to start an opener for the Crimson Tide. He was the Falcons' No. 6 overall pick in 2011.

Jones is expected to play in Sunday's game.

