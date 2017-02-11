Keith Brooking, Craig Sager among Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame inductees

ATLANTA, Ga – Five local sports legends will be inducted on Friday, Feb. 17, into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame.
Former Atlanta Falcon Keith Brooking is among this year’s induction class, which also includes the late Craig Sager; broadcaster Steve Holman; Atlanta Track Club executive director Julia Emmons; and basketball coach Bob Reinhart.
About 20 previous Hall of Fame inductees are expected to attend the event, which will be held beginning at 6 pm at the Buckhead Theatre, including Jesse Tuggle, Mel Pender, Mike Kenn, Roger Kaiser and others.
Tickets can be ordered online at the hall's website, which can be found by clicking here.
PHOTOS: Members of the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame
Here is a list of all of the hall's members:
- Hank Aaron
- Tommy Barnes
- Gayle Barron
- Steve Bartkowski
- Furman Bisher
- Jackie Bradford
- Ronald Bradley
- Cindy Brogdon
- Skip Caray
- Bobby Cox
- Bobby Cremins
- Bill Curry
- Bobby Dodd
- Edith McGuire Duvall
- Bill Elliott
- Walt Frazier
- Tom Glavine
- Buck Godfrey
- Bill Hartman
- John Heisman
- Evander Holyfield
- Lou Hudson
- Claude Humphrey
- Ernie Johnson, Sr.
- Bobby Jones
- Calvin “Monk” Jones
- Roger Kaiser
- Corky Kell
- Steve Lundquist
- Earl Mann
- Dr. Phil McCrary
- Antonio McKay
- James “Red” Moore
- Edwin Moses
- Dale Murphy
- Larry Nelson
- Phil Niekro
- Tommy Nobis
- Mel Pender
- Mark Price
- Dr. Homer Rice
- Randy Rhino
- George Rogers
- Deion Sanders
- John Schuerholz
- Dr. Tim Singleton
- John Smoltz
- Louise Suggs
- Jessie Tuggle
- Ted Turner
- Wyomia Tyus
- Jeff VanNote
- Pete Van Wieren
- Dominique Wilkins
