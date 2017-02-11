Keith Brooking, Craig Sager among Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame inductees

KEITH BROOKING. IMAGE COURTESY OF THE ATLANTA SPORTS HALL OF FAME

ATLANTA, Ga – Five local sports legends will be inducted on Friday, Feb. 17, into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame.

Former Atlanta Falcon Keith Brooking is among this year’s induction class, which also includes the late Craig Sager; broadcaster Steve Holman; Atlanta Track Club executive director Julia Emmons; and basketball coach Bob Reinhart.

About 20 previous Hall of Fame inductees are expected to attend the event, which will be held beginning at 6 pm at the Buckhead Theatre, including Jesse Tuggle, Mel Pender, Mike Kenn, Roger Kaiser and others.

Tickets can be ordered online at the hall's website.

Here is a list of all of the hall's members:

Hank Aaron

Tommy Barnes

Gayle Barron

Steve Bartkowski

Furman Bisher

Jackie Bradford

Ronald Bradley

Cindy Brogdon

Skip Caray

Bobby Cox

Bobby Cremins

Bill Curry

Bobby Dodd

Edith McGuire Duvall

Bill Elliott

Walt Frazier

Tom Glavine

Buck Godfrey

Bill Hartman

John Heisman

Evander Holyfield

Lou Hudson

Claude Humphrey

Ernie Johnson, Sr.

Bobby Jones

Calvin “Monk” Jones

Roger Kaiser

Corky Kell

Steve Lundquist

Earl Mann

Dr. Phil McCrary

Antonio McKay

James “Red” Moore

Edwin Moses

Dale Murphy

Larry Nelson

Phil Niekro

Tommy Nobis

Mel Pender

Mark Price

Dr. Homer Rice

Randy Rhino

George Rogers

Deion Sanders

John Schuerholz

Dr. Tim Singleton

John Smoltz

Louise Suggs

Jessie Tuggle

Ted Turner

Wyomia Tyus

Jeff VanNote

Pete Van Wieren

Dominique Wilkins

