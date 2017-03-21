Kirby Smart: We've got a 'depth issue' at QB

Nov 5, 2016; Lexington, KY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts with quarterback Jacob Eason (10) during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Georgia defeated Kentucky 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Zerof, Mark Zerof)

Spring has sprung, and so has another quarterback battle at Georgia.

The Bulldogs began their spring practices on Tuesday, and right away there were questions about whether last year's starter Jacob Eason will continue to take the snaps between the hedges or whether the position will be up for grabs for 4-star incoming freshman Jake Fromm.

Head coach Kirby Smart made it clear, everyone is earning their spot this year.

"As spring goes along, a lot of guys can get complacent. You worry about guys saying ‘Okay, well I had my job last year so I’ll have my job again this year.’ That’s not the way it’s going to be for us," Smart said.

Smart said Fromm can come in and compete right away with Eason, who threw for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Fromm had 12,745 passing yards and 116 touchdowns in four years at Houston County.

"That’s why he’s here mid-year. He’s here to learn, to compete. He has a really good understanding," Smart said. "He was really coached well in high school and played in a system that was complicated from a scheme standpoint and a coverage standpoint. He comes in ahead of your normal, average freshman. He’s going out there with the intent of winning over that job and winning over the team."

But with quarterback and punter Brice Ramsey transferring out, Greyson Lambert graduated and only one quarterback signing in this last year's recruiting class (Fromm), it's made for a lack of depth at the position. Other than Eason and Fromm is walk on Sam Vaughn.

"We've got a depth issue," Smart said. "We don’t have another signee obviously coming in, and that’s something we’ve got to address in the upcoming year’s recruiting class. From a standpoint of development or arms, I’m more concerned with being able to get functionality at practice when you only have three quarterbacks."

But Eason took his offseason conditioning seriously, and Smart said he's in better shape.

"I thought as the year went, he got more comfortable being mobile in the pocket," he said. I saw that in the offseason conditioning program. I was like ‘This guy is a lot better athlete than we give him credit for.’ "

He still has to work on communication in the huddle, but having a year under his belt should help. Tight end Jeb Blazevich said he's already seeing Eason improve in that regard.

"He is speaking up a lot more and getting us on the same page as him. We’ll go out there and do 7-on-7 on our own, it’s hectic because no one has to be there, but he’s always the one that gets guys going and starts everything off. He’s not afraid to bark at guys when he needs to and stuff like that."

While the depth is obviously a concern for the season, the effects are even felt during spring ball. There aren't even enough quarterbacks to divide up the workload, so Ramsey was still out at practice helping out of the kindness of his own heart and loyalty towards the program.

"The obvious effect would be can they handle it. We’ve tried to have them, independent of us, throwing each day to strengthen their arms to be able to sustain and get through it," Smart said.

PHOTOS | Kirby Smart

© 2017 WXIA-TV