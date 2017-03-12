Kordell Stewart awarded $3 million in damages from blogger

PITTSBURGH- NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Kordell Stewart #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scrambles for yards during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on November 24, 2002. Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images (Photo: Tom Pidgeon, 2002 Getty Images)

DECATUR, Ga – A DeKalb Superior Court judge has awarded former NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart $3 million in damages from a blogger who claimed he and Stewart had a homosexual relationship.

Stewart successfully sued Andrew Caldwell, Jarrius Keyn Moon, and Catalyst Next LLC last year. A damages hearing was held in February, at which none of the defendants chose to appear.

Judge J.P. Boulee awarded the damages on Friday.

Catalyst Next is the parent company of BossFM and The ShakeUP Morning Show.

“The actions of these irresponsible people are harmful and damaging the brand that I and others like me have worked very hard for,” said Stewart, who spend 11 years in the NFL and was known as “Slash” for his running style of play as a quarterback.

Stewart’s attorney, Antavius Weems, said his client has been the subject of various rumors ranging from him overspending in a lavish lifestyle and homosexuality to buying the television network BET and splurging on a private island.

“Mr. Stewart has chosen a public life, and understands clearly that a large part of that comes with people targeting you for profit,” Weems said. “But he became concerned when his minor son became the target of these people.”

The suit claimed that Caldwell, a cast member of “The Gospel Truth,” colluded with Moon to generate interest for the show by claiming Caldwell and Stewart dated each other.

Stewart played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens.

