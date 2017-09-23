Kurt Suzuki receives contract extension from Braves

Sep 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki (24) hugs starting pitcher Luiz Gohara (64) after a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

CUMBERLAND, Ga. -- The Atlanta Braves agreed to a one-year contract extension with catcher Kurt Suzuki, the team announced on Saturday.

Suzuki, who turns 34 next month, joined the Braves during the 2016 offseason and has shared the catching duties with Tyler Flowers.

He is hitting .271 with a career-high 18 home runs this season. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Minnesota Twins, and he has played 11 MLB seasons.

According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the deal is worth $3.5 million. That is a $2 million pay increase from his base salary in 2017.

On Friday, Suzuki had his third multi-home run game of the season to help the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2.

The Braves have a club option for Flowers' contract next season for $4 million.

Suzuki is a native of Wailuku, Hawaii. He was originally drafted by Oakland in the second round of the 2004 First-Year Player Draft.

