Lakeside alum fighting for starting role with Atlanta United

On a field of new faces, it’s nice to see a familiar one.

As the construction continues at the Atlanta United Training Facility, it continues on the team itself. The fog is beginning to lift on what the squad will look like for the inaugural season.

A contender for starting goalkeeper is Lakeside High School graduate and Decatur native Alec Kann.

“Opportunities are rare, and when you get them, you need to take them and grab them by both hands and not let them go,” Kann said.

He’s spoken like a player who has been there and done that before.

“Kann played all of his high school career here at Lakeside, came in as one of the top goalkeepers in all of the southeast,” Rick Barbe, Kann’s high school coach, said. “Once he had confirmed with Furman, I had always had the idea of playing him on the field. He always wanted to be a field player. He dominated in our quarterfinal game against Whitewater. We beat them 1-0 on a goal he scored midfield.”

But it was his dominance as a stopper that season that earned Lakeside a 4-A state championship, its seventh title.

“That’s one of the fondest moments of my soccer playing career,” Kann said.

And he’s looking to make a few more back on his home turf.

“Almost like moving back to a new city since I haven’t lived here since I was 17. But I’m rolling with it. It’s amazing to be around family and friends,” he said.

After spending three years at Furman, Kann joined a USL team. He first entered the MLS in 2013 when he signed with the Chicago Fire, but he was loaned out. After a year in Kansas City in 2016, Kann was selected by Atlanta United in the Expansion Draft.

Being home is a little extra motivation as he tries to edge out three other keepers fighting for a starting role.

Brad Guzan is expected to start in front of the net when he becomes eligible to play for the team in July. He’s currently with Middlesbrough FC and is part of the USMNT.

“For now, I’m focused on preseason games and March 5 and getting this team to where it needs to be to win in this league,” Kann said.

His former high school team will be cheering him on no matter what.

“It was his work ethic that I think really distinguished him from everyone else, and it was contagious,” Barbe said. “I’ll buy season tickets because of him.”

