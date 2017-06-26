Little leaguers react to freak accident that left Lockhart's son seriously hurt

(Photo: Hopper, Christopher, WXIA)

Little leaguer’s across metro Atlanta have the family of former Braves’ infielder Keith Lockhart in their thoughts after a freak accident left his teen son seriously injured.

Lockhart’s 15-year-old son, Jason, is on life support after suffering a torn artery in his nose when he was hit by a baseball.

RELATED | Braves show support for former player's son on life support

Players, their parents, and coaches talked to 11Alive Monday night and admit it’s the kind of accident they hadn’t really thought about before, until now.

Daily, Justin Edwards, the GM of the Ninth Inning Baseball Academy in Chamblee, works with dozens of aspiring baseball stars. His job is to help them become the best they can be.

“You’re only hope is that nothing ever happens to them because you can’t mentally prepare for an instance like that,” Edwards said.

That job can change in the wake of unfortunate accidents like the one that happened to Jason Lockhart.

“You don’t plan for it, you don’t anticipate it, you only hope to avoid it at all costs," Edwards told 11Alive's Chris Hopper. "There’s something that can be done to keep the game the same, but modify for more player protection."

Monday night, parents continued to watch as their kids played the game they love.

“Accidents happen," Karen Klopp acknowledged. "It’s a hard, hard ball, absolutely. I mean they’re not getting tackled like in football, but you can still get a concussion.”

Baseball is generally safe, but like all sports it has risks. Parents and their young players can’t help but remember that as they keep the Lockharts in their thoughts.

Read more about Jason's recovery: Click here.

PHOTOS: Former Atlanta Brave Keith Lockhart

© 2017 WXIA-TV