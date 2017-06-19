The Milton High School Quartet performs on Atlanta Alive Monday morning.

ATLANTA -- And the winner is...

Atlanta Alive's Vinnie Politan announced the winner in the AJC Peachtree Road Race "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest Monday morning, following performances by Raquel Jones and the Milton High School Quartet.

The winner, with your votes, was the Milton High School Quartet.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race July 4, will kick off with the quartet's performance of the "National Anthem."

More than 50 metro Atlantans submitted performances for this year's contest with 11Alive.

MILTON HIGH SCHOOL QUARTET

RAQUEL JONES

