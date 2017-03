Photo: 11Alive

Atlanta United FC will have their inaugural game on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The first program to be given to fans will feature team captain Michael Parkhust on the cover. It's 46 pages and includes spotlights on the team, a timeline of the franchise and more information about the team.

Here is the first program for Atlanta United FC:

