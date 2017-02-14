Mark your calendar: UGA's G-Day announced

Having football withdrawal yet? Not to worry, spring football is right around the corner.
The SEC announced a schedule of all of its teams' spring games, beginning on April 1 and continuing for five consecutive weeks.
All of the SEC's spring football games will be televised on ESPN's stations.
Georgia's spring game, known as G-Day, is April 22 at 2 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Last year, 93,000 packed into the home of the Bulldogs. There are usually fun attractions and concerts at the team's scrimmage.
Kirby Smart is entering his second season as the team's head coach. He had a strong National Signing Day a couple weeks ago. Rivals.com ranked Georgia's 2017 recruiting class as the third best in the country.
Here is the complete schedule for SEC's spring football games.
- Sat, Apr 1 2 p.m. South Carolina Spring Game: Garnett-Black Spring Game SEC Network
- Fri, Apr 7 7:30 p.m. Florida Spring Game: Orange & Blue Debut SEC Network
- Sat, Apr 8 noon Ole Miss Spring Game: Grove Bowl SEC Network
- Sat, Apr 8 2 p.m. Texas A&M Spring Game ESPNU
- Sat, Apr 8 2 p.m. Auburn Spring Game: A-Day SEC Network
- Sat, Apr 8 4 p.m. Mississippi State Spring Game: Maroon-White Game SEC Network
- Fri, Apr 14 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Spring Game: Kentucky Blue-White Game SEC Network
- Sat, Apr 15 2 p.m. Missouri Spring Game: Black & Gold Game SEC Network
- Sat, Apr 22 2 p.m. Georgia Spring Game: G-Day SEC Network
- Sat, Apr 22 3 p.m. Alabama Spring Game: A-Day ESPN
- Sat, Apr 22 4 p.m. Tennessee Spring Game: Orange & White Game SEC Network
- Sat, Apr 22 8 p.m. LSU Spring Game National L-Club Day SEC Network
- Sat, Apr 29 1 p.m. Arkansas Spring Game: Red-White Spring Game SEC Network
*13 of the 14 SEC Football Teams have elected to play a spring game this year
