Mark your calendar: UGA's G-Day announced

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 19: Members of the Georgia Bulldogs warm up before the game against the Lousiana-Lafayette Rajin' Cajuns at Sanford Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2016 Getty Images)

Having football withdrawal yet? Not to worry, spring football is right around the corner.

The SEC announced a schedule of all of its teams' spring games, beginning on April 1 and continuing for five consecutive weeks.

All of the SEC's spring football games will be televised on ESPN's stations.

Georgia's spring game, known as G-Day, is April 22 at 2 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Last year, 93,000 packed into the home of the Bulldogs. There are usually fun attractions and concerts at the team's scrimmage.

Kirby Smart is entering his second season as the team's head coach. He had a strong National Signing Day a couple weeks ago. Rivals.com ranked Georgia's 2017 recruiting class as the third best in the country.

Here is the complete schedule for SEC's spring football games.

Sat, Apr 1 2 p.m. South Carolina Spring Game: Garnett-Black Spring Game SEC Network

Fri, Apr 7 7:30 p.m. Florida Spring Game: Orange & Blue Debut SEC Network

Sat, Apr 8 noon Ole Miss Spring Game: Grove Bowl SEC Network

Sat, Apr 8 2 p.m. Texas A&M Spring Game ESPNU

Sat, Apr 8 2 p.m. Auburn Spring Game: A-Day SEC Network

Sat, Apr 8 4 p.m. Mississippi State Spring Game: Maroon-White Game SEC Network

Fri, Apr 14 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Spring Game: Kentucky Blue-White Game SEC Network

Sat, Apr 15 2 p.m. Missouri Spring Game: Black & Gold Game SEC Network

Sat, Apr 22 2 p.m. Georgia Spring Game: G-Day SEC Network

Sat, Apr 22 3 p.m. Alabama Spring Game: A-Day ESPN

Sat, Apr 22 4 p.m. Tennessee Spring Game: Orange & White Game SEC Network

Sat, Apr 22 8 p.m. LSU Spring Game National L-Club Day SEC Network

Sat, Apr 29 1 p.m. Arkansas Spring Game: Red-White Spring Game SEC Network

*13 of the 14 SEC Football Teams have elected to play a spring game this year

