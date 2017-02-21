Massive $200 million sports complex coming to Stonecrest, DeKalb

STONECREST, Ga – Plans for a massive, 200-acre sports complex in one of Georgia’s newest cities will be unveiled on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Sports Connection (ASC), which will own the complex, said the development, which will sit across from the Mall at Stonecrest, will bring a $200 million economic impact.

It also said the complex represents $200 million in new investment and will bring 2,000 new jobs.

“We've invested years of shaping this concept, assembling the right partners, and finding the perfect location to make this a reality,” said Atlanta Sports Connection CEO Patrick Henderson. “We couldn't be more excited for the culmination of all the incredibly hard work and the phenomenal impact it will make in the region.”

The complex will home be to 22 different team sports; 28 soccer, football and baseball fields; five basketball and volleyball courts; a 15-000 seat stadium; two sports training facilities; a sports medicine pavilion; an extreme sports zone; and a 380,000-square-foot culture and entertainment district.

The Atlanta Sports Connection is funding this complex. A company spokesperson said ASC has built sports facilities in other cities but nothing of this magnitude.

“The economic impact, job creation, the bounce and boost to the area’s tourism along with the value added to the state’s economy overall,” said Vaughn Irons, Atlanta Partners for Development and one of ASC’s partners in the project. “It will definitely create an undeniable and impactful footprint on metro Atlanta for years to come.”

“The amount of economic impact this project will have on the community is phenomenal,” said James Tsismanakis, executive director and CEO of the DeKalb Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This sports destination will transform the community."

Some of ASC’s other partners and sponsors Sports Facilities Advisory, Brasfield & Gorrie, Atlanta Land Group, Willis Towers Watson, SCR Consulting and the Georgia Soccer Association.

(© 2017 WXIA)